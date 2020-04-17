Global  

Darts: Unreliable WiFi rules Anderson out of PDC home competition

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Gary Anderson's dodgy internet connection has put paid to his chances of competing in the Professional Darts Corporation's (PDC) inaugural home event, British media have reported.
