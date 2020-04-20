Troy Deeney salutes Jordan Henderson & James Milner for #PlayersTogether Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watford captain Troy Deeney tells MOTDx's Josh Denzel how Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and James Milner were the driving force behind the #PlayersTogether initiative. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this