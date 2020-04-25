New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick leaves dog in charge of ‘war room’ in hilarious moment from day two of 2020 NFL Draft

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bill Belichick’s dog stole the show during the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft after he was left in charge when the New England Patriots were making their pick. The draft is a bit different to what we are used to with everything being conducted from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Roger […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Skip Bayless details the history of Bill Belichick's poor trade history - 'It keeps getting worse & worse' 05:27 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up Rob Gronkowski by only giving up a 4th-round draft pick. This raises the question; Did Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots get snubbed? Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Bill Belichick got 'fleeced' in this most recent trade.