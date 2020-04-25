Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick leaves dog in charge of ‘war room’ in hilarious moment from day two of 2020 NFL Draft

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick leaves dog in charge of ‘war room’ in hilarious moment from day two of 2020 NFL Draft

talkSPORT Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Bill Belichick’s dog stole the show during the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft after he was left in charge when the New England Patriots were making their pick. The draft is a bit different to what we are used to with everything being conducted from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Roger […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless details the history of Bill Belichick's poor trade history - 'It keeps getting worse & worse'

Skip Bayless details the history of Bill Belichick's poor trade history - 'It keeps getting worse & worse' 05:27

 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up Rob Gronkowski by only giving up a 4th-round draft pick. This raises the question; Did Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots get snubbed? Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Bill Belichick got 'fleeced' in this most recent trade.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DExpress_Sport

Express Sport New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was replaced by a dog during NFL Draft 😂 https://t.co/DO4ofkGfON https://t.co/7ZDdr9bwWS 5 hours ago

JonathonMoar

Jonathon Moar Following on from the absolute carnage in Mike Vrabel's draft room and Kliff Kingsbury's outrageous home on day one… https://t.co/MsAezlf9d0 8 hours ago

SteveBrookesMBE

Steve Brookes MBE RT @DExpress_Sport: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was replaced by dog during NFL Draft 😂 https://t.co/DO4ofkGfON https://… 11 hours ago

DExpress_Sport

Express Sport New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was replaced by dog during NFL Draft 😂 https://t.co/DO4ofkGfON https://t.co/pVFOZTWjYY 11 hours ago

jacob__wilhelm

David Dingler RT @Crawford_MILB: Can you pet the New England Patriots Head Coach in Madden? https://t.co/oL6V1xup7J 12 hours ago

Crawford_MILB

Christopher Crawford Can you pet the New England Patriots Head Coach in Madden? https://t.co/oL6V1xup7J 12 hours ago

tdogmedia

T Dog Media The head coach of the New England Patriots, ladies and gentlemen 😆 https://t.co/pmAXycsb8Q 12 hours ago

A_Young_Padawan

nxil withers. @ShadiL_ bill belichick. he's an nfl head coach (new england patriots). 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.