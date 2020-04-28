Golf: Adam Scott praised for phone-a-friend kindness
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () In a phone-a-friend moment during the coronavirus pandemic, Adam Scott reached out to a fellow golfer who'd been waiting for his call.Under the headline "No cameras, no trophies, but Adam Scott just won the lockdown's act of kindness...
