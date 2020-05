Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey has warned newly-elected World Rugby boss Bill Beaumont the Southern Hemisphere nations may go under if he does not immediately change the way the global game is funded.Impey also says NZ Rugby... New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey has warned newly-elected World Rugby boss Bill Beaumont the Southern Hemisphere nations may go under if he does not immediately change the way the global game is funded.Impey also says NZ Rugby... 👓 View full article