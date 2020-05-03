Global  

Ronald Koeman: Netherlands manager in hospital with 'chest complaints'

BBC Sport Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
The Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is in hospital in Amsterdam after being admitted with "chest complaints".
