Ronald Koeman: Netherlands manager in hospital with 'chest complaints'

Amazigh Terkmani ⵣ RT @goal: Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has been hospitalised with heart problems Get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/Y4JfSDQkIc 11 seconds ago Sam Stone RT @Dugout: Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has been hospitalised with heart problems. Get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/R4BEAr6S5u 3 minutes ago JnrSambaBoy RT @JoySportsGH: The Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is in hospital in Amsterdam after being admitted with “chest complaints”. Details h… 4 minutes ago beIN SPORTS USA Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has been hospitalized with heart problems. https://t.co/Tyq83SPVH0 6 minutes ago teddy Sengwayo RT @BarcaTimes: 🚨[GOAL] | Netherlands manager and Ex-Barca player Ronald Koeman has been hospitalised with heart problems. Get well soon!… 7 minutes ago #JoySports The Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is in hospital in Amsterdam after being admitted with “chest complaints”. De… https://t.co/3NtBwiIN9g 7 minutes ago 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬Kwasia!!! RT @BBCSport: The Netherlands manager, Ronald Koeman, is in hospital after being admitted with "chest complaints". More: https://t.co/K0If… 9 minutes ago Francesco Lopez RT @bbcmerseysport: NEWS: Former #EFC manager & current Netherlands boss, Ronald Koeman, has undergone successful cardiac catheterisation s… 10 minutes ago