MLB 2020 season plan: Rob Manfred to speak with owners Monday; league reportedly wants revenue sharing
Monday, 11 May 2020 (
2 days ago)
MLB is preparing to submit a proposal to start the 2020 season to the MLBPA on Tuesday
Major League Baseball owners have given the go-ahead to make a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans, a person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press. MLB owners approve plan to start season in July 02:08
