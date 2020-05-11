Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB 2020 season plan: Rob Manfred to speak with owners Monday; league reportedly wants revenue sharing

CBS Sports Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
MLB is preparing to submit a proposal to start the 2020 season to the MLBPA on Tuesday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July

MLB owners approve plan to start season in July 02:08

 Major League Baseball owners have given the go-ahead to make a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans, a person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press.

Recent related videos from verified sources

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July [Video]

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July On May 11, Major League Baseball formalized its plan to play an 82-game season, the shortest season since the late 1870s. Games would be hosted..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
MLB owners approve plan to start season in July, reports say [Video]

MLB owners approve plan to start season in July, reports say

Each team would play about 82 regular-season games, most against opponents in its own division. Postseason play would be expanded from 10 clubs to 14 by doubling wild cards in each league to four...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

MLB owners to vote on season restart, revenue sharing: report

As optimism rises about a return this season by Major League Baseball, financial variables loom as a central concern on all sides. Team owners are scheduled to...
CBC.ca

MLB: Owners to vote on '20 season model, revenue sharing

MLB owners are scheduled to vote Monday on a plan to share at least 48 percent of revenue with players this season, USA Today reported.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MLBSportMag

MLB SportMag MLB will send formal return proposal to union on Tuesday>MLB owners...https://t.co/yYkOtLApgZ #mlb https://t.co/XajP22iqF8 1 day ago

MLBSportMag

MLB SportMag Blue Jays' 2020 chances may be boosted by proposed changes to MLB https://t.co/KSw9FxiXnL #baseball https://t.co/Jg5x3qyW9i 2 days ago

dwayne_venzen

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @CBSSportsMLB: MLB 2020 season plan: Rob Manfred to speak with owners Monday; league reportedly wants revenue sharing https://t.co/1S1N… 2 days ago

samSpeck_21

Sam Speck MLB 2020 season plan: Rob Manfred to speak with owners Monday; league reportedly wants revenue sharing… https://t.co/GcMxTjn2Ub 2 days ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource 📰 (at🏡) MLB 2020 season plan: Rob Manfred to speak with owners Monday; league reportedly wants revenue sharing https://t.co/DiloxTWKN6 2 days ago

thecappersforum

The Cappers Forum New post: "Cappers Picks • MLB 2020 season plan: Rob Manfred to speak with owners Monday; league reportedly wants r… https://t.co/MOFmeCJFVh 2 days ago

CBSSportsMLB

CBS Sports MLB MLB 2020 season plan: Rob Manfred to speak with owners Monday; league reportedly wants revenue sharing… https://t.co/ILLrucI5mq 2 days ago