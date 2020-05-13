India may play 2 extra ODIs v Australia, no 5th Test
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Team India are likely to reject Australia's proposal for an additional fifth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during their tour Down Under later this year, mid-day has learnt.
However, they could agree to two more ODIs so the tour could consist of four Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is. The tour is scheduled from October to...
