Formula 1: Carlos Sainz to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari as Daniel Ricciardo agrees McLaren move
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Ferrari have announced that Carlos Sainz will race for them from 2021 as the replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who will leave the Italian team at the end of the season. Sainz, 25, will join from McClaren to replace Vettel, who announced earlier this week he will depart Ferrari when his deal expires. The Spaniard, who […]
Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season after the two parties came to a mutual agreement to part ways. Vettel joined the Italian marque in 2015 but has been unable to replicate the form from his Red Bull days, where he was crowned world champion on four occasions.
