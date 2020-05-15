Joey Barton accuses Troy Deeney and Glenn Murray of ‘opportunism’ after concerns raised over Project Restart
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has accused Troy Deeney and Glenn Murray of ‘opportunism’ following concerns raised about the Premier League returning amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watford skipper Deeney has publicly blasted the English top-flight’s ‘Project Restart’ plans, insisting he will not put his family’s health before football. Opportunism, can’t hold it against them. In […]