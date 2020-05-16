Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke 04: RevierDerby rout on Bundesliga return

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund returned to Bundesliga action with a bang as they thumped Schalke 4-0 in the RevierDerby on Saturday afternoon. Erling Braut Haaland, looking like he’d never been away despite the break, scored the first goal of the game and in fact weekend as he once again displayed his clinical instincts to convert Thorgan Hazard’s […]

The post Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke 04: RevierDerby rout on Bundesliga return appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Borussia Dortmund v Schalke: Match Preview

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke: Match Preview 01:07

 Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga Derby against Schalke on Saturday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Germany set football blueprint' [Video]

'Germany set football blueprint'

Sky's Martha Kelner reflects on the Bundesliga's resumption outside Borussia Dortmund's game with Schalke,

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:21Published
Borussia Dortmund ready for first game [Video]

Borussia Dortmund ready for first game

Sky Germany reporter Jesco von Eichmann looks at Borussia Dortmund's preparations for their first 'behind closed doors' game against Schalke in Bundesliga this weekend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Erling Haaland scores as Borussia Dortmund thrash Schalke on Bundesliga return

Erling Haaland carried on where he left off before the coronavirus suspension as the teenager kicked off Borussia Dortmund’s thumping victory against rivals...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •DNATeam TalktalkSPORTDaily StarBBC SportSoccerNews.comDaily RecordIndependentIndian Express

Dortmund’s Gio Reyna: ‘just bragging rights,’ on the line vs Weston McKennie and Schalke

Gio Reyna says there's no wager, 'just bragging rights' on the line when Borussia Dortmund plays Schalke this weekend. Fellow American Weston McKennie will line...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

MrSultan___

Mr Sultan RT @BBCSport: Borussia Dortmund stormed past Schalke in the Revierderby as the Bundesliga returned. Read: https://t.co/qDU0NfAltI #bbcfoo… 19 seconds ago

K_inho_

BVB INHO RT @goal: Borussia Dortmund smash Schalke in the Revierderby. No fans, but plenty of goals! ⚽⚽⚽⚽ #BVBS04 https://t.co/3ZFagXOjgX 5 minutes ago

Kamohelo_Kaka

Kamohelo RT @KickOffMagazine: Borussia Dortmund were in a rampant mood after netting four past Schalke in the Revierderby, as the Bundesliga resumed… 8 minutes ago

MrWorld38395003

Mr.Worldwide RT @BBCSport: FT Borussia Dortmund are BACK with a comfortable Revierderby win! Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke Bundesliga reaction: https… 12 minutes ago

kmolley

Katherine Olley RT @mortenfr: After many many weeks without no football today i can finally watch some football on tv sad it's not premier league but it's… 19 minutes ago

ansah_apagya

Ansah Apagya Lucien Favre hopes the injury that robbed Giovanni Reyna of a first Borussia #Dortmund start in Saturday's 4-0… https://t.co/HCUS7pGLdc 20 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW RT @timesnowsports: #BVBS04 GOOOAAALLL!! Erling Braut Haland draws first blood for Dortmund against Schalke in Revierderby Follow live… 36 minutes ago

Sakshi70831897

Sakshi RT @IExpressSports: #BundesligaIsBack | #BVBS04 With no fans at the Signal Iduna Park, goal celebrations in accordance to social distancin… 37 minutes ago