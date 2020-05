Lim Hee-jeong shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the KLPGA Championship. Watch the final round stream live on...

Lim Hee-jeong leads women’s golf in South Korea by 3 shots SEOUL, South Korea (AP) β€” Lim Hee-jeong shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the KLPGA Championship. She was followed...

Seattle Times 4 days ago Also reported by • CBC.ca