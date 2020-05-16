NFL - Redskins' Latimer arrested on assault, firearm charges
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () NFL wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday on charges including assault in the second degree and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to a Douglas County, Colorado sheriff report.
