NFL - Redskins' Latimer arrested on assault, firearm charges

Reuters Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
NFL wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday on charges including assault in the second degree and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to a Douglas County, Colorado sheriff report.
Redskins WR Cody Latimer arrested on charges of assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm

Cody Latimer was arrested late Friday in Colorado on five charges, including assault, after neighbors said they heard shots fired in apartment.
USATODAY.com

