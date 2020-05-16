Tennis: You are better than Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray in live chat



Recent related videos from verified sources Murray's Grand Slam final regret



Andy Murray has lost four Australian Open finals to Novak Djokovic but, speaking with the world number one on Instagram, he chose a different Grand Slam decider as the match he would play again if he.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:49 Published on April 17, 2020 Djokovic wins frying pan tennis rally



Tennis world number one Novak Djokovicgets creative to pass the time and stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:35 Published on April 1, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | Six glasses of wine later, Kyrgios tells Murray 'you're better than Djokovic' Nick Kyrgios told Andy Murray the British tennis star was better than world No 1 Novak Djokovic, claiming the Serb "dodges" his serve while the Scot "is on it...

News24 17 hours ago



Anna Kalinskaya on dating Nick Kyrgios: We broke up; We're not even friends anymore Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya has confirmed that she is not dating Australian ace Nick Kyrgios anymore. During a recent Instagram live session, one of...

Mid-Day 5 hours ago



