Tennis: You are better than Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray in live chat

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Tennis: You are better than Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray in live chatAndy Murray endured a drunken love-bombing on Saturday from his friend Nick Kyrgios, in the latest example of the increasingly bizarre trend for celebrity chats on Instagram Live. While Novak Djokovic continues to use the platform...
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Kyrgios urges Murray to team up with him

Kyrgios urges Murray to team up with him 01:59

 Nick Kyrgios asks Andy Murray to 'give the people what they want' and play doubles with him.

Murray's Grand Slam final regret [Video]

Murray's Grand Slam final regret

Andy Murray has lost four Australian Open finals to Novak Djokovic but, speaking with the world number one on Instagram, he chose a different Grand Slam decider as the match he would play again if he..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published
Djokovic wins frying pan tennis rally [Video]

Djokovic wins frying pan tennis rally

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovicgets creative to pass the time and stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:35Published

