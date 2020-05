Anna Kalinskaya on dating Nick Kyrgios: We broke up; We're not even friends anymore Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya has confirmed that she is not dating Australian ace Nick Kyrgios anymore. During a recent Instagram live session, one of her fans asked her if she still dates Nick: "No I don't! We broke up. We aren't friends. You all are his fans and it's cool but I'm not going to talk about him. I have some... Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya has confirmed that she is not dating Australian ace Nick Kyrgios anymore. During a recent Instagram live session, one of her fans asked her if she still dates Nick: "No I don't! We broke up. We aren't friends. You all are his fans and it's cool but I'm not going to talk about him. I have some 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this