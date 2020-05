Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh stated on Sunday that he has 'no relation or tie-up with Shahid Afridi from here on' after the former Pakistan captain's recent comments on Kashmir.



"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable,"... 👓 View full article