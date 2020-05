Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An autographed pair of Michael Jordan’s famous Air Jordan trainers sold for a record £463,000 in an online auction. The Nike Air Jordan 1s, worn by the basketball legend during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 1984/85, made far more than the £82,400-£124,000 estimate ahead of the Sotheby’s sale online sale. The previous […] 👓 View full article