Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah was blessed with a baby girl on Monday. The leg spinner hopped on to Twitter to share a picture of his newborn child with friends and fans.







Alkhamdulillah Allah bless me another little angel pic.twitter.com/iRpOUULt0V



— Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) May 18, 2020



"Alkhamdulillah Allah bless me... 👓 View full article