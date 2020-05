Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A Samajwadi Party local leader Chhote Lal Diwakar and his son Sunil shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Sambhal district on Tuesday morning. The entire incident was shot on camera. The double murder was apparently a fallout of a dispute over laying of a road under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. 👓 View full article