Jets, QB Joe Flacco agree to terms on 1-year deal

FOX Sports Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Jets, QB Joe Flacco agree to terms on 1-year dealThe New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed to terms on a one-year deal
Jets, QB Joe Flacco agree to terms on 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the 2013 Super Bowl MVP’s agency announced on Twitter....
Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB

Joe Flacco is getting another shot in the NFL after his last stint with the Broncos lasted just one year, as the veteran QB signed with the Jets.
