Icardi better than Aubameyang in one major way - but he would create problem Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Reports suggest Inter Milan are prepared to offer the Argentine hitman in exchange for Aubameyang Reports suggest Inter Milan are prepared to offer the Argentine hitman in exchange for Aubameyang 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Cose Espinosa @KleinKenn I’ll stan the second part of ur tweet but Aubameyang is so much better than Icardi 1 day ago