Legendary college coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84 Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Eddie Sutton, who won more than 800 games and was the first coach to take four different schools to the NCAA tournament, died Saturday at the age of 84, his son, Sean, told ESPN's Myron Medcalf. 👓 View full article

