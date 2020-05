Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura died at the age of 22. While the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, Kimura had posted a number of troubling social media posts in recent days.



Kimura's last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry."