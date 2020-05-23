Global  

Hana Kimura: Wrestler and star of Netflix’s The Terrace dies aged 22

Saturday, 23 May 2020
Japanese pro wrestler and Netflix star Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22. The news of Kimura’s passing was confirmed by Stardom Wrestling on Twitter. “Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep […]
