The Match: Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning get the win, but Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson stole the show

FOX Sports Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The Match: Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning get the win, but Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson stole the showIt came down to the final hole, because of course. Tiger and Peyton got the win in "The Match," but Brady's shot and Phil's coaching were the real highlights.
News video: Stars Make Their Picks for Capital One's The Match

Stars Make Their Picks for Capital One's The Match 01:30

 Tiger and Peyton or Phil and Tom?

From Tiger's game to Brady's wild ride, the biggest takeaways from an entertaining match

Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson put on a good show, with the help of some antics.
ESPN

Sport24.co.za | Woods-Manning prevail in star-studded golf match

Tiger Woods paired up with Peyton Manning to take down Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity golf match.
News24

