The Match: Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning get the win, but Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson stole the show
Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
It came down to the final hole, because of course. Tiger and Peyton got the win in "The Match," but Brady's shot and Phil's coaching were the real highlights.
