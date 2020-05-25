Global  

Timo Werner has ‘virtual meeting’ with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Daily Star Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Timo Werner has ‘virtual meeting’ with Liverpool manager Jurgen KloppLiverpool have made RB Leipzig star Timo Werner a top transfer target in the upcoming summer window while Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the Germany international
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Timo Werner at Liverpool: FM Sim

Timo Werner at Liverpool: FM Sim 03:24

 How would the RB Leipzig striker's career fare if he joined Jurgen Klopp at Anfield?

