Nick Wright: Cam Newton shouldn’t be fazed by Jets signing Joe Flacco
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini after news hit that Joe Flacco was signed by the New York Jets, making Cam Newton the only active quarterback that remains unsigned. Nick tells Kevin and Mangini why this shouldn't bother Cam in the least.
Cam Newton remains unsigned, and an anonymous GM has reportedly said they believe the MVP quarterback's “decline is evident”. Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to respond to this statement, and decide whether he believes Cam's career is truly in decline.
Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh believes that his team is going to be every opponents 'most important game'. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook that Harbaugh overlooked his..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:28Published