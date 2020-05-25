Global  

Nick Wright: Cam Newton shouldn’t be fazed by Jets signing Joe Flacco

FOX Sports Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Nick Wright: Cam Newton shouldn’t be fazed by Jets signing Joe FlaccoNick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini after news hit that Joe Flacco was signed by the New York Jets, making Cam Newton the only active quarterback that remains unsigned. Nick tells Kevin and Mangini why this shouldn't bother Cam in the least.
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Greg Jennings defends Cam Newton: 'No GM can tell me he's in decline'

Greg Jennings defends Cam Newton: 'No GM can tell me he's in decline' 03:49

 Cam Newton remains unsigned, and an anonymous GM has reportedly said they believe the MVP quarterback's “decline is evident”. Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to respond to this statement, and decide whether he believes Cam's career is truly in decline.

