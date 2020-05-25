Golf: Woods and Mickelson charity match proves a ratings hit
Monday, 25 May 2020 () The coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was a TV ratings hit, WarnerMedia's Turner Sports said on Monday.
Tom Brady delivered the shot of the match by holing out from the fairway. Tiger Woods didn't miss a fairway and earned some revenge on Phil Mickelson. This exhibition match was as entertaining as the real thing.
