Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich – Follow LIVE with TEAMtalk

Team Talk Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Top side Bayern head to Dortmund, four points ahead of their second-placed rivals - follow all the action LIVE here

The post Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich – Follow LIVE with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury

Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury 04:11

 Big Bundesliga rivals go head to head in game that Dortmund need to win to keep title hopes alive

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bayern, Dortmund gear up for Der Klassiker [Video]

Bayern, Dortmund gear up for Der Klassiker

The top two teams in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, prepare to face each other in Der Klassiker.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:25Published
Bundesliga match preview: Dortmund v Bayern Munich [Video]

Bundesliga match preview: Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund could move just one point away from Bayern Munich as the top two in the Bundesliga face off against each other.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this

24thAsian

24th Asian Television Awards LIVE***Streaming***Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live@Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: TV c… https://t.co/nRkVf0zPRr 4 seconds ago

Main_Livehd

Main Live HD LIVE NOW Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Stream Dortmund vs Bayern Live Streaming Click Here 👉… https://t.co/3XRRF7yHfA 5 seconds ago

The42_ie

The42.ie We're about to get underway in Der Klassiker. Follow it LIVE: https://t.co/0g2UkTttsm 8 seconds ago

nettlejelly

Nettle Jelly RT @sundersays: Are 630pm kick-offs a thing in Germany, or is this related to the Covid crisis? (Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are a… 9 seconds ago

XMalcomme

Plantation Chief When you insist on watching Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich and she wants to watch Maria https://t.co/ihfru6Bl9O 13 seconds ago

Fareezkhalid

pang RT @FootballFunnnys: In 2003, Bayern Munich gave Borussia Dortmund a €2m loan to save them from bankruptcy. Class. 👏🏻 https://t.co/AQFHj6… 17 seconds ago

24thAsian

24th Asian Television Awards L I V E S T R E A M Leicester City vs Arsenal Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund ⚽Watch live stream GO LIVE--… https://t.co/hDj71Dd014 24 seconds ago

MarkIHarrison

Mark Harrison 🇪🇺 I've got fish, chips, mushy peas and Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on the TV. How you doing? 30 seconds ago