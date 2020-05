Kushida gives Drake Maverick his blessing after controversial victory: WWE NXT, May 27, 2020 Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kushida gives Drake Maverick his blessing after controversial victory: WWE NXT, May 27, 2020 Kushida gives Drake Maverick his blessing after controversial victory: WWE NXT, May 27, 2020 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kyndle Nance #StraightOuttaWakanda 🙅🏾‍♂️ Kushida gives Drake Maverick his blessing after controversial victory: W... https://t.co/5zrVysI58d via @YouTube 24 minutes ago Teejhay Funakoshi Kushida gives Drake Maverick his blessing after controversial victory: W... https://t.co/ytzzkXBCD8 via @YouTube 59 minutes ago