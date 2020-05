Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi has once again rubbished the rumours of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement from international cricket.



On Wednesday evening, certain users on Twitter started to spread rumours of Dhoni's retirement with hashtag #DhoniRetires. However, those following the former Indian captain