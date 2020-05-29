FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finishChase Briscoe reclaims the lead in the final laps of the Toyota 200 defeating Kyle Busch for a dramatic win. Briscoe was emotional after the race due to a tragic loss.
Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on SundayNick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing..
Jack Styner NASCAR Cup Series: Full highlights from Chase Elliott’s Alsco 500 win at Charlotte
https://t.co/JKGSjG2WVX 2 hours ago
'NewsDesk' NASCAR Cup Series: Full highlights from Chase Elliott’s Alsco 500 win at Charlotte - https://t.co/dmBxNTRAnv… https://t.co/ICzL45aGNL 4 hours ago