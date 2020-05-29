|
Report: Dodgers P Price gives $1K apiece to team's minor leaguers
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price will gift $1,000 to each of the players in the team's minor-league system, MLB writer Francys Romero reported.
Report: Hundreds of minor leaguers released
On Wednesday, the Oakland Athletics became the first Major League baseball team to announce it wouldn’t continue paying its minor league players past May 31st. The domino effect has been massive.
