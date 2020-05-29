Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Dodgers P Price gives $1K apiece to team's minor leaguers

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price will gift $1,000 to each of the players in the team's minor-league system, MLB writer Francys Romero reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WXXV - Published
News video: Report: Hundreds of minor leaguers released

Report: Hundreds of minor leaguers released

 On Wednesday, the Oakland Athletics became the first Major League baseball team to announce it wouldn’t continue paying its minor league players past May 31st. The domino effect has been massive.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sources: Price to pay LAD minor leaguers $1K

Dodgers pitcher David Price will pay each minor league player who is not on the Dodgers' 40-man roster $1,000 for the month of June, sources confirmed to ESPN.
ESPN

David Price is paying $1,000 to each minor league player in the Dodgers' system, per report

The veteran southpaw is helping out prospects during baseball's shutdown
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Report: Dodgers P Price gives $1K apiece to team’s minor leaguers https://t.co/DfNlhsQJXb 5 minutes ago

VictoriaGamb88

Victoria Gamble "Report: Dodgers P Price Gives $1K Apiece to Team's Minor Leaguers" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/Rl16Eicuzg 13 minutes ago

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports Report: Dodgers P Price gives $1K apiece to team's minor leaguers https://t.co/vZFvIXbEon https://t.co/HgvCstF14o 16 minutes ago

KWSNSports

FOX Sports 98.1 Sioux Falls Report: Dodgers P Price gives $1K apiece to team's minor leaguers https://t.co/rpdofqpH5A 28 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Report: Dodgers P Price gives $1K apiece to team's minor leaguers https://t.co/2nXiJZNyKs 1 hour ago