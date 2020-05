Covid squeezes core sector in April, output slumps 38% Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Output of eight core sector industries plunged 38.1% in April — probably the steepest ever — led by an over 80% slump in cement and steel production due to the nationwide lockdown. The numbers indicated that overall industrial production is headed for a high double-digit decline as the Covid-19-induced lockdown has taken a toll on economic activity. 👓 View full article

