Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All 186 Goals By Iconic Steven Gerrard for Liverpool (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard spent most of his career at Anfield, and his importance for several generations of players donning the Red shirt was immeasurable. Today (May 30th) the current Rangers boss turns 40, and in honor of his birthday, here are all 186 goals he scored for the six-time European champions. Every Steven Gerrard […]

The post All 186 Goals By Iconic Steven Gerrard for Liverpool (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Jerzy Dudek Pulls Off Incredible Double Save To Keep Liverpool On Course In Spectacular 2005 Champions League Final Comeback (Video)

On this day (May 25th) in 2005, Liverpool pulled off arguably the most thrilling Champions League comeback ever as they cancelled out AC Milan’s 3-0 halftime...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

GiveMeSport

GiveMeSport 😱 Steven Gerrard vs Olympiacos (2005) 🤩 Philippe Coutinho vs Man City (2014) 🙌 Dejan Lovren vs Dortmund (2016) 🔥… https://t.co/hIOZNykV6E 6 days ago