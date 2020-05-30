Jordan Henderson EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool captain says Premier League season needs to be completed, ‘Not only for us, but for the rest of the league’
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has told talkSPORT he was never really concerned about the prospect of the Premier League season being ruled ‘null and void’. English football has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Reds two wins away from claiming their first title in 30 years. The Premier League […]