Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jordan Henderson EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool captain says Premier League season needs to be completed, ‘Not only for us, but for the rest of the league’

talkSPORT Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has told talkSPORT he was never really concerned about the prospect of the Premier League season being ruled ‘null and void’. English football has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Reds two wins away from claiming their first title in 30 years. The Premier League […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League sets restart date for June 17

Premier League sets restart date for June 17 00:31

 The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related videos from verified sources

NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report [Video]

NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart the season on July 31, the Athletic reports

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published
Brighton 'looking forward' to Premier League return [Video]

Brighton 'looking forward' to Premier League return

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says the club is looking forward to the return of the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Jordan Henderson: Strange to lift EPL trophy in empty stadium

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says playing at an empty Anfield and winning the Premier League title with no fans present would be "pretty strange"....
Mid-Day Also reported by •Daily StarBBC NewsThe Sport ReviewtalkSPORTBelfast TelegraphNews24BBC Sport

Lifting Premier League trophy without fans would be 'strange' - Liverpool captain Henderson

Playing at Anfield and lifting the Premier League trophy without any fans will be "pretty strange", says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily StarNews24BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' Jordan Henderson EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool captain says Premier League season needs to be completed, ‘Not only for us, b… https://t.co/WT35fCXRq5 10 minutes ago

F365

Football365 ‘The spooky nature of football without fans does NOT scare Manchester United.’ Pray tell, Neil Custis: is that an… https://t.co/MGGBU7byA5 3 days ago