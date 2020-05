Robert Lewandowski caps incredible Bayern attack with vicious strike Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Just before halftime, Bayern Munich scored its third goal of the game as fancy passing led to yet another Robert Lewandowski goal. Bayern took a 3-0 lead over Fortuna Dusseldorf into halftime. Just before halftime, Bayern Munich scored its third goal of the game as fancy passing led to yet another Robert Lewandowski goal. Bayern took a 3-0 lead over Fortuna Dusseldorf into halftime. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this