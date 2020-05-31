Global  

C's Brown drives 15 hours to lead Atlanta protest

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown led a peaceful protest march through Atlanta on Saturday night after driving 15 hours from Boston. He was joined by Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.
