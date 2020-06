Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich launched a stunning takedown of American President Donald Trump as he said "they system has to change" in relation to the racial injustice and inequality that America is railing against.Protests... Legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich launched a stunning takedown of American President Donald Trump as he said "they system has to change" in relation to the racial injustice and inequality that America is railing against.Protests... 👓 View full article