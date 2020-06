Dipika Pallikal wishes Dinesh Karthik on birthday, calls him her 'No. 1 lockdown buddy' Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently celebrated his birthday on June 1, 2020. Dinesh Karthik turned 35 on Monday. Karthik's wife and Indian squash professional player Dipika Pallikal Karthik took to social media to shower love and wishes for him.



Dipika Pallikal had a sweet message for hubby Dinesh Karthik on Instagram.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Dinesh Karthik: Dipika Pallikal knows my ups and downs and how to react India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has revealed that his squash star wife Dipika Pallikal has inspired him to work out during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown. "In...

Mid-Day 10 hours ago





Tweets about this