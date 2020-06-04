|
Juventus monitoring Higuain after hamstring strain
Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Gonzalo Higuain has strained his right hamstring in training and will be monitored ahead of Serie A’s restart, Juventus have confirmed. The Bianconeri are set to return to the field at Bologna on June 22 as the campaign resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic. But striker Higuain suffered a minor injury on Thursday, giving Maurizio Sarri […]
