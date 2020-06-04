Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juventus monitoring Higuain after hamstring strain

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Gonzalo Higuain has strained his right hamstring in training and will be monitored ahead of Serie A’s restart, Juventus have confirmed. The Bianconeri are set to return to the field at Bologna on June 22 as the campaign resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic. But striker Higuain suffered a minor injury on Thursday, giving Maurizio Sarri […]

The post Juventus monitoring Higuain after hamstring strain appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this