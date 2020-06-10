Manchester United vs Stoke friendly scrapped with Potters already at Carrington as manager Michael O’Neill tests positive for coronavirus
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Stoke had to cancel their friendly against Manchester United moments before it began as manager Michael O’Neill tested positive for coronavirus. The Potters were already at United’s Carrington training ground when the training match was scrapped due to the positive test. A statement from the Championship club read: “Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael […]
