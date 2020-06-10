Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United vs Stoke friendly scrapped with Potters already at Carrington as manager Michael O’Neill tests positive for coronavirus

talkSPORT Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Stoke had to cancel their friendly against Manchester United moments before it began as manager Michael O’Neill tested positive for coronavirus. The Potters were already at United’s Carrington training ground when the training match was scrapped due to the positive test. A statement from the Championship club read: “Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Every COVID patient don't need hospital bed, only critical ones should get it: Mumbai Mayor [Video]

Every COVID patient don't need hospital bed, only critical ones should get it: Mumbai Mayor

Reacting to the alleged lack of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, city's Mayor Kishori Pednekar on June 06 said as soon as people test positive for coronavirus, they think they need a bed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Players Underrated By Their Country XI [Video]

Players Underrated By Their Country XI

From Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen, whose multiple La Liga titles and Champions League pedigree haven’t been enough for him to become Germany’s number one, to Aymeric Laporte, who despite being..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 14:40Published
Attendee at viral pool party video test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Attendee at viral pool party video test positive for COVID-19

A viral video of a packed pool party in Missouri over the Memorial Day weekend had people worried about the coronavirus. Now one person has tested positive at the party . They have not named the person..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this

Luadsthrillng

Luadsthrill update Protesters set Buhari's billboard on fire https://t.co/FtecoKkWjt Manchester United's friendly against Stoke City… https://t.co/PyaYN0kXAF 10 seconds ago

Reynold19268780

Reynolds RT @SkySports: Manchester United were forced to cancel their friendly with Stoke at the last minute after the Championship side had a playe… 48 seconds ago

candystep25

candice RT @SuperSportBlitz: Manchester United were forced to cancel their friendly with Stoke after the Championship side's manager Michael O'Neil… 1 minute ago

YorkshireSp0rts

Sky Sports Yorkshire Manchester United were forced t'cancel their friendly wi' Stoke at t'last minute after t'Championship side had a pl… https://t.co/iIcsf0AVCJ 3 minutes ago

SkySports

Sky Sports Manchester United were forced to cancel their friendly with Stoke at the last minute after the Championship side ha… https://t.co/FUF0ISHpVA 3 minutes ago

Timersummers

Timer💥❄️🤟🏾 RT @SkySportsPL: Manchester United were forced to cancel their friendly with Stoke at the last minute after the Championship side's manager… 6 minutes ago

Barry61099209

Barry RT @utdreport: Breaking: Today's friendly between Manchester United and Stoke City was cancelled at the last minute due to an unidentified… 11 minutes ago

TheNationalUAE

The National Manchester United were forced to scrap a friendly against Stoke City at the last minute after learning that the Cha… https://t.co/V2zisegDUe 18 minutes ago