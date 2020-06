Stoke boss Michael O'Neill tests positive for Covid-19 after Man Utd confusion Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Stoke were due to face Manchester United in a friendly today but left Carrington before kick-off and it’s now been revealed that manager Michael O’Neill tested positive for Covid-19 Stoke were due to face Manchester United in a friendly today but left Carrington before kick-off and it’s now been revealed that manager Michael O’Neill tested positive for Covid-19 👓 View full article

