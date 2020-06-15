Wasim Jaffer: Scrap Hazare, Duleep and Deodhar Trophy this season Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer feels Vijay Hazare, Duleep and Deodhar Trophy should be scrapped this season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead that time should be used to conduct a full-fledged Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition. Jaffer wants a rejigged domestic season to... 👓 View full article

