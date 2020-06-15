Wasim Jaffer: Scrap Hazare, Duleep and Deodhar Trophy this season
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer feels Vijay Hazare, Duleep and Deodhar Trophy should be scrapped this season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead that time should be used to conduct a full-fledged Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition. Jaffer wants a rejigged domestic season to...
Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to consider fast bowler S Sreesanth for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Sreesanth will complete his 7-year ban in September 2020. If selected, Sreesanth will play cricket for the first time since May 2013. Speaking to ANI, Sreesanth said, "I am extremely...