Premier League’s coronavirus delay ‘could see the birth of new stars’, claims Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

talkSPORT Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Roy Hodgson believes the Premier League’s coronavirus delay may have a remarkable silver lining – it could uncover the next generation of young stars in the English top flight. Hodgson has taken his Crystal Palace side back on the pitch over the last few weeks, including playing a friendly against London rivals West Ham, in […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Sheffield United 01:10

 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder knows the magnitude of his side’s game at Aston Villa as they restart the Premier League season.

