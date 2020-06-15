Premier League’s coronavirus delay ‘could see the birth of new stars’, claims Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Roy Hodgson believes the Premier League’s coronavirus delay may have a remarkable silver lining – it could uncover the next generation of young stars in the English top flight. Hodgson has taken his Crystal Palace side back on the pitch over the last few weeks, including playing a friendly against London rivals West Ham, in […] 👓 View full article

