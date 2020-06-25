Global  

EPL: Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020
Liverpool is on the verge of ending its 30-year league title drought after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace with an attacking display that exemplified a dominant campaign. Jürgen Klopp's team can even clinch the Premier League title on Thursday without playing if Manchester City fails to beat Chelsea. It then plays...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

 Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield. Here are all the key statistics behind the game ahead.

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0

 LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is on the verge of ending its 30-year league title drought after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday...
Seattle Times

EPL | Phill Foden after brace: My best game for Manchester City

EPL | Phill Foden after brace: My best game for Manchester City Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 at an empty Etihad to ensure Liverpool will not be able to clinch the Premier League title when they face Crystal Palace...
Mid-Day

News24.com | Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace to close in on first league title since 1990

 Liverpool moved to the brink of celebrating a first league title in 30 years with a win over Crystal Palace on their return to Anfield behind closed doors.
News24


