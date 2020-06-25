|
EPL: Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Liverpool is on the verge of ending its 30-year league title drought after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace with an attacking display that exemplified a dominant campaign. Jürgen Klopp's team can even clinch the Premier League title on Thursday without playing if Manchester City fails to beat Chelsea. It then plays...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this