Let's seal the deal tonight: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants his side to "seal the deal" and wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Tuesday with victory at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen. Top scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, one shy of the record for assists in a single season, are both available again after missing...
