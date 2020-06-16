Let's seal the deal tonight: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants his side to "seal the deal" and wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Tuesday with victory at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen. Top scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, one shy of the record for assists in a single season, are both available again after missing... 👓 View full article

