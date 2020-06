Everton fans fume as Mike Dean is named ref for Merseyside derby vs Liverpool Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mike Dean will take charge of the Merseyside derby on Sunday as Liverpool look to secure the Premier League title against their arch rivals - but Toffees fans aren't happy with his appointment Mike Dean will take charge of the Merseyside derby on Sunday as Liverpool look to secure the Premier League title against their arch rivals - but Toffees fans aren't happy with his appointment 👓 View full article

