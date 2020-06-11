Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juventus vs. Napoli: Coppa Italia final live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

CBS Sports Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The title is on the line on Wednesday in Rome
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Juventus vs. AC Milan: Coppa Italia semifinals live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

 The winner advances to face either Napoli or Inter in the Italian cup final
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Napoli: Coppa Italia semifinal live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

 The winner move on to face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final
CBS Sports


Tweets about this