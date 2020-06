Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri rues Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of sharpness in final defeat to Napoli Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri feels Cristiano Ronaldo is lacking match sharpness after the Portuguese put up another indifferent performance, according to his own high standards, against Napoli in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. The final went into penalties after regulation time ended goalless. Napoli prevailed 4-2 as... Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri feels Cristiano Ronaldo is lacking match sharpness after the Portuguese put up another indifferent performance, according to his own high standards, against Napoli in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. The final went into penalties after regulation time ended goalless. Napoli prevailed 4-2 as 👓 View full article